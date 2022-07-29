HAVERHILL — State highway officials are warning drivers of various nighttime lane and ramp closures during the week of July 31 on I-495 northbound and southbound as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project. The closures are necessary to continue work on rumble strip installation and the removal of traffic safety devices.
Scheduled work begins Sunday night, July 31, and continues during overnight hours Aug. 1-4.
The nighttime lane closures will be as follows:
Alternating double right and left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (Route 97/Broadway) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) Monday, Aug. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Alternating double right and left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110/113) Monday, Aug. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 and 106 Sunday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 and 106 Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 and 107 Sunday, July 31, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 and 107 Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Nighttime ramp closures will be as follows:
The exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 northbound will be closed Monday, Aug. 1, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 northbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed Monday, Aug. 1, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The exit 107 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed Sunday, July 31, Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 southbound will be closed Sunday, July 31, Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for removal of traffic safety devices and final punch list items.
The exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Industrial Avenue will be closed Sunday, July 31, Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for removal of traffic safety devices and final punch list items.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on the project, visit online at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.
