ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of a temporary closing of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramp in Andover during overnight hours from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 20.
Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Ramps will be closed one at a time and access to other ramps will be maintained.
During the closures, detours will be as follows:
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp going to I-93 northbound: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-495 northbound exit 99A. Drivers will continue on I-495 northbound, take the next exit (exit 99A), make a right turn at the end of the ramp and then take immediate left turn to Route 28 northbound, then take the ramp to I-495 southbound on the left, then take the first exit (exit 97B) to I-93 northbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-93 southbound, exit-40A ramp going to I-495 northbound: Drivers on I-93 southbound will be directed to the I-93 southbound exit 39A. Drivers will continue on I-93 southbound, take the next exit (exit 39A), make a right turn at the end of the ramp and then take immediate right turn to I-93 northbound, then take the first exit (exit40A) to I-495 northbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-495 southbound, exit-97A ramp going to I-93 southbound: Drivers on I-495 southbound will be directed to the I-495 southbound exit 94. Drivers will continue on I-495 southbound, take the next exit (exit 94), make a left turn at the end of the ramp and then take immediate right turn to I-495 northbound, then take the first exit (exit97A) to I-93 southbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-495 southbound, exit 97B ramp going to I-93 northbound: Drivers on I-495 southbound will be directed to the I-495 southbound exit 97A. Drivers will continue on I-495 southbound, take the next exit (exit-97A), then take exit 40A to I-495 northbound, then take exit 97B to I-93 northbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-93 northbound, exit 40A ramp going to I-495 northbound: Drivers on I-93 northbound will be directed to the I-93 northbound exit 40B. Drivers will continue on I-93 northbound, take the next exit (exit 40B), then take exit 97A to I-93 southbound, then take exit 40A to I-495 northbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-495 northbound, exit 97A ramp going to I-93 southbound: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-495 northbound exit 97B. Drivers will continue on I-495 northbound, take the next (exit 97B) to I-93 northbound, then take exit 40B to I-495 southbound, then take exit 97A to I-93 southbound. Detour signs will be in place.
I-93 southbound, exit 40B ramp going to I-495 southbound: Drivers on I-93 southbound will be directed to the I-93 southbound exit 40A. Drivers will continue on I-93 southbound, take the next (exit 40A) to I-495 northbound, then take exit 97B to I-93 northbound, then take exit 40B to I-495 southbound. Detour signs will be in place.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and spread asphalt millings for the base of attenuators adjacent to high mast light towers.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
