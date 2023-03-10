ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover.
The ramps will be closed nightly from Sunday night, March 12, through Friday morning, March 17, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, March 17. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closure to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install electrical conduit on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
State Sen. Pavel Payano announces office hours
The Office of State Senator Pavel Payano will hold office hours as follows: March 10 and 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St.; March 16 and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., and March 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. at MakeIt Haverhill, 301 Washington St. along with the offices of State Sen. Barry Finegold, State Rep. Andy Vargas and State Rep. Ryan Hamilton.
Residents are invited to discuss constituent issues, district matters, or legislative feedback. Staff is available to assist English and Spanish speaking constituents. No appointment is required.
For more information call Payano’s office at 617-722-1604 or email Pavel.Payano@masenate.gov.
Art exhibits in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents two art exhibits: “Color and Culture,” a collection of work by artist Tammy Bottner, and “Places and Things Remembered” by artist Steve Carr.
Bottner’s works are on view in the Mural Gallery, and Carr’s works are on view in the Hills Gallery, both until March 12.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Free basic computer and business classes offered
HAVERHILL — Make IT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. is registering for free computer basics class in English and Spanish and a free small business computer class.
Registration is Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. First-come, first-served.
MakeIT Haverhill’s mission is to match community opportunity with community needs. Whether it is training or jobs.
For more information, visit makeithaverhill.com or call 978-377-0187
Celebrating the Merchant Marine
HAVERHILL — The office of Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey Hollett invites the public to a birthday cake celebration in recognition of the Merchant Marine Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
The Merchant Marine, sometimes called the merchant navy, consists of civilian vessels — such as tankers and cargo ships — that import and export goods to other countries and during times of war, the Merchant Marine can be called upon to deliver military personnel and material.
Blood drive planned in Haverhill on March 26
HAVERHILL — Golden Hill Elementary School at 140 Boardman St. will hold a blood drive Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in honor of Golden Hill Principal Bruce Michitson. As a special thanks, all successful donors will receive a $10 Kraft Family Blood Donor Center gas card. Please arrive well hydrated and eat before donating. A limited number of slots are available To register, visit tinyurl.com/brucem2023. For more information email blooddonor@partners.org or call 617-632-3206.
