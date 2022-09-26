HAVERHILL — State highway officials are warning drivers of temporary lane closures on Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill between Exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 105 (Route 213, Methuen).
The lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to install a Variable Message Sign structure safely and effectively at this location.
The I-495 southbound high speed lane will be closed between exit 106 and exit 105 during this operation, while the other lanes will temporarily be closed for a maximum of 20 minutes at a time between the hours of midnight to 4 a.m. in order to set the structure.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
The work is being conducted as part of a $3.1 million project for ITS improvements throughout District 4.
