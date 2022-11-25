ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Alternating closures of I-495 northbound exits 97A and 97B will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Access to one of the ramps will be maintained at all times.
During the closures, detours will be as follows:
I-495 northbound, exit 97A ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-93 northbound ramp (exit 97B). Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and are asked to follow detour signs.
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the Route 28 northbound ramp (exit 99B). Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and are asked to follow detour signs.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
