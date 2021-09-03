METHUEN — Drivers are being advised that the on ramp from Interstate 495 to Route 213 westbound (exit 105) in Methuen will be closed from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning to allow for the installation of steel poles used to mount traffic cameras.
A detour will be in place and posted.
State transportation officials said the work will take place from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
If there is a weather delay, work will be rescheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, through 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
A detour will be in place as follows: Traffic heading southbound on I-495 will be detoured to the next exit (exit 104).
Turn left onto the overpass and take the on ramp to I-495 north, then the on ramp to Route 213 westbound.
A MassDOT official said crews will be installing galvanized steel poles at selected locations along Route 213 as part of a $3.75 million regional Intelligent Transportation Systems project within Highway District 4.
These poles will support cameras that MassDOT will use for traffic incident detection and response along this section of Route 213.
For public safety purposes and to assist the public when planning trips, MassDOT has cameras at specific interchanges around the state and on specific major roads.
The public can view cameras state-wide by visiting mass511.com and choosing a location.
The cameras to be mounted as part of this project will not record, they will offer a “live” camera feed, officials said.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, drivers are also encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.