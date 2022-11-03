HAVERHILL — State highway officials are warning drivers about temporary closings of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Sunday evening, Nov. 6, through Friday morning, Nov. 11. Ramp work begins each night at 8 p.m. and concludes the following day by 5 a.m.
During the overnight hour work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to spread asphalt milling mulch on the shoulder of the ramps, under the proposed guard rails.
The closures are as follows:
I-495 northbound, exit 97A ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-93 southbound ramp G. Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and follow detour signs.
I-93 northbound, exit 40A ramp: Drivers on I-93 northbound will be directed to the I-495 northbound ramp F. Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and follow detour signs.
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-93 northbound ramp B. Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and follow detour signs.
This work is part of the $4.96 million Highway Lighting Repairs and Improvements Project at the Interstate 93 and 495 Interchange in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.