ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary ramp closures at the intersection of I-495 and I-93. The closures will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 4.
This will involve a one-at-a-time ramp closure for necessary roadway area work and detours will be posted, officials said.
The closures will be for an estimated duration of four hours each, and only one ramp will be closed at a time. This work is part of a $4.96 million Highway Lighting Repairs and Improvements project at the Interchange of Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
The closures are as follows:
I-495 northbound, exit 97A ramp: Closure of the I-495 northbound to I-93 southbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-93 southbound, exit 40B ramp: Closure of the I-93 southbound to I-495 southbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-495 southbound, exit 97A ramp: Closure of the I-495 southbound to I-93 southbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-93 southbound, exit 40A ramp: Closure of the I-93 southbound to I-495 northbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-495 southbound, exit 97B ramp: Closure of the I-495 southbound to I-93 northbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-93 northbound, exit 40B ramp: Closure of the I-93 northbound to I-495 southbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-93 northbound, exit 40A ramp: Closure of the I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp: Closure of the I-495 northbound to I-93 northbound ramp with a detour around the clover leaf.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
