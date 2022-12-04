At Smolak Farms, owner Michael Smolak said many families come to his farm every year excited to continue the tradition of cutting down their own Christmas tree — but this year that service was closed for the season after just four hours.
What’s to blame?
Drought.
Much like the rest of the country, this year’s selection of local Christmas trees has been significantly depleted as a result of the extreme dry conditions that plagued the Northeast this past summer.
According to the Associated Press, Christmas tree grower’s associations are encouraging shoppers committed to a live tree to buy early, as growers may sell out earlier of limited stock. Drought conditions, supply chain issues and gas prices mean trees imported from outside the area are also likely to be expensive and few and far between.
Smolak said he had 5,000 juvenile Christmas trees planted last spring, adding that they usually grow a foot per year.
“Every single one of them is dead,” he said. “We have had a pretty intense drought.”
Although the more mature trees survived the drought, Smolak said many of them suffered from a lack of hydration, which will cause the needles to fall off sooner.
“I saw this coming,” he said.
Fortunately, at least for Smolak Farms, they were able to get 2,000 pre-cut trees from a vendor in Quebec, Canada, which was not a heavily impacted by drought.
Diane Butt, owner of Turkey Hill Farm in Haverhill, said her selection of cut-your-own Christmas trees was sold out in three days.
Although the drought did not have a substantial impact on the farm’s mature trees, the same could not be said for trees that were recently planted.
“It killed a couple thousand of our younger trees,” Butt said.
While Christmas tree farms in Merrimack Valley were parched last summer, some tree farm owners in southern New Hampshire said their inventory had been spared, it’s unlikely to be enough to even out the local market.
Jami Warner, Executive Director of the American Christmas Tree Association noted, “while there may be enough trees for everyone who wants one, the options may be more limited.”
“Our 2022 recommendation to consumers is straightforward: if you want a specific type, style, or size of tree, artificial or live, find it early.”
Once you have your tree
Despite the beauty of a fully-decorated Christmas tree, fire officials emphasize that without routine watering, it is a catastrophe waiting to happen, even on years less dry than this one.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the smallest spark will set a dry tree on fire. The porous nature of a Christmas tree will draw more oxygen, causing it to burn faster than newspaper. A deadly flashover can occur just 40 seconds after the fire starts. In contrast, it typically takes three minutes for residents to escape from a burning home.
“You may or may not have adequate time to get out of your house,” said John Machnicki of Travelers Insurance.
Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that when choosing a tree, needles should not fall off when pulling your hand along the branches. If that happens, it means the tree is too dry.
Placement is also a key factor. He said the tree should not block doors or windows that would be used to escape a fire.
“Place your tree carefully so it doesn’t block any exits you might need in an emergency,” said Ostroskey. “Santa may be able to escape up the chimney, but you’ll need two clear pathways out of each room.”
The tree should also be at least three feet away from heating vents, fireplaces or other heat sources.
When decorating the tree, it is recommended to use newer LED lights. The lights should also be off when no one is home and before everyone goes to bed.
“No one thinks they will experience a fire, but sadly so many do over the holidays,” said Ostroskey. “Be sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order and review your home escape plan.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.