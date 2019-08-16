PELHAM — Police officers recently arrested two individuals on the same street, two weeks apart, driving without a state mandated alcohol interlocking device in the vehicle they were operating.
"I would say it's very unusual," police Lt. Anne Perriello said of the defendants arrests. "You may see someone with it (the device) and still impaired and (they) find a way to get past it a little bit one way or another."
Antonio (Antonia) Gayi, 26 of Dracut, Massachusetts was arrested Aug. 5 for driving under the influence. He was stopped by police traveling southbound on Route 38/Bridge Street with a suspended license. However, the 2001 green Toyota Camry was also ill-equipped with a state mandated alcohol interlocking device.
Gayi was charged with DUI, DUI per se, second offense DUI, second offense DUI per se — a charge a person gets when their blood alcohol content is over the legal limit of .08 but below .16, — operating under suspension, open container, speed and alcohol ignition interlock circumvention — a misdemeanor A — according to a press release. Gayi was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in the 10th Circuit District Court in Salem for his arraignment on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.
Similarly, Lauren Hamel, 31 of Hampstead, was arrested on Aug. 14 for apparent impaired driving, according to police.
Police said Hamel was operating a 2013 Audi A4 and swapped seats with the passenger when she was stopped by police on Route 38/ Bridge Street.
The Audi A4 also did not have a mandated alcohol interlocking device installed.
According to Perriello, the installation of the device comes after either a previous DUI, an aggravated DWI, vehicular assault involving alcohol or negligent homicide involving alcohol.
Hamel was subsequently charged with DUI, DUI per se, second offense DUI, second offense DUI per se, aggravated DUI, a violation of a traffic control device, and alcohol ignition interlock circumvention. She was also released on personal recognizance bail, according to Perriello.
Perriello couldn't comment on whether or not the cars driven by Hamel and Gayi were registered to them, due to privacy laws. She also could not comment on what their blood alcohol content levels were at the time of their arrests.
Hamel will also appear for an arraignment at the 10th Circuit District Court in Salem on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.