LAWRENCE — A Methuen man who stole a Honda SUV with a toddler in the back seat tried to leave the child with relatives and friends, police said, before ultimately dropping the girl off at Lawrence General Hospital.
Adam Maksou, 36, also recruited his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jamie (O'Neil) Garrity, 35, to help him with the 22-month-old girl Monday night, according to a police report.
Maksou said he was first walking to the nearby Family Dollar store on Broadway "to shoplift" when he found a running, 2011 Honda Pilot. Police said he admitted "he stole the Honda not knowing that a child was inside."
"Mr. Maksou stated, 'My life ended when I realized there was a kid in the car,'" according to a police report.
Police on Monday night spoke with a relative of Maksou's who lives on Trenton Street in Methuen. Maksou pulled into the man's driveway in the stolen Honda with the two-year-old inside. The relative immediately told him "to take the baby back where he got it or to the fire station." The relative also said he was calling police.
Maksou also told police he drove, with the child, to College Lane in Methuen where Garrity's relatives live thinking they could help him, according to a report.
But a woman there told Maksou "to get the kid out of the house or she would call police."
By this time, he had picked up Garrity and with her driving, the duo went to Lawrence General Hospital where Maksou "left the child inside the ER and walked out."
He told police "he asked a Spanish lady to watch his child while he parked his car and left," according to a police report.
After leaving LGH, Maksou and Garrity were arrested on Interstate 495 south in Berlin, Massachusetts a short time later and charged with kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving a motor vehicle.
Maksou was additionally charged with child endangerment and authorities said Garrity gave police a false name at the time of her arrest and at booking, which could result in an additional criminal charge.
An Amber Alert for the missing child was issued Monday night after the girl's mother reported her Honda Pilot stolen with the girl inside around 8 p.m.
Following a tense search that involved local and state police, authorities also filed a report with the state Department of Children and Families regarding the child's mother.
It is unclear from police reports how long the child was left alone in the running vehicle. The mother told police she had parked in the area to take her son to a nearby barber shop.
Bail was set at $75,000 for Maksou during his Lawrence District Court arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Garrity's bail was set at $10,000 but she also was found to have three outstanding warrants.
Maksou told police he suffers from depression and bipolar disorder and takes four medications. He indicated he was having "no issues" understanding police on Monday night and was described in a report as appearing "lucid and alert."
Tuesday, Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety, issued a statement saying "contrary to what many believe, this is not a rare occurrence."
"Already this year, Kids and Car Safety has documented 42 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen," she said. "Although the victims of these types of incidents typically survive, it is incredibly traumatizing for everyone involved. Incidents like this are very easily avoidable by never leaving a child alone in a vehicle."
She noted "thieves watch for vehicles to be left unattended with the keys inside. Most of the time, they don’t realize that there is a child inside until after they have already stolen the vehicle." She also said car thefts happen even in the safest neighborhoods.
"It only takes a few seconds for a car thief to jump into a vehicle and be gone," according to Rollins.
She offered the following tips for parents:
- Never leave a child of any age or pet alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute.
- Use drive-thrus or curbside pickup so you don't have to leave your vehicle.
- If a business doesn't offer curbside delivery, call upon arrival and ask them to bring your order to your car.
- Keep car doors locked and keys on your person when pumping gas with children inside the vehicle.
City Council President Marc Laplante, who is acting mayor this week while Mayor Brian DePena is away, praised the work of first responders Monday night.
“This is the first time in recent memory that an Amber Alert was requested for a Lawrence child. It was a good outcome from a scary situation," he said "It’s reassuring to know that law enforcement partnerships can work together for this successful outcome. A ton of credit goes to the Lawrence Police Department, state police, other regional authorities and the general public for their vigilance.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.