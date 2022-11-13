LAWRENCE — Lawrence CommunityWorks was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation’s NEXT grant initiative supporting LCW’s $20 million DyeWorks historic renovation project.
The DyeWorks building, located at 50A Island St., will house a spectrum of community amenities, including a third, flagship location for Union Supermarket – a locally-owned, full-service supermarket – in what is currently a food desert.
The site will also be an expansion site for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center - including medical, nutritional health, and behavioral health services, as well as a pharmacy, and will also provide an expanded, improved location for LCW’s highly successful Movement City youth program, access to green space and family recreation, community WiFi, and multi-purpose gathering spaces both indoors and out. DyeWorks will create accessible, living-wage jobs for local residents, support local sourcing, promote healthy youth development, and provide integrated on-site programming that supports the physical, social, and economic well-being of Lawrencians.
Visit online at www.lawrencecommunityworks.org. Visit the Cummings Foundation at www.cummingsfoundation.org.
How Haverhill residents can dispose of old mattresses/textiles
HAVERHILL — Residents looking to dispose of mattresses can no longer place them outside for pickup. Instead, the city is offering residents two options: The recycling center at 500 Primrose St. behind the DPW will accept mattresses, box springs, full foam and futons for a $25 fee per item. Items are accepted on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendants will take payment by check or credit card and fees can also be paid inside the DPW office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fees can also be paid online at www.haverhillrecycles.org/shop/5. Click on "All items," select your item for payment then print your receipt.
The city will not accept furniture such as headboards, footboards, frames, and bunks.
For curbside pickup of mattresses ($35 per item fee), contact UTEC-Mattress at 978-856-3997 or schedule online at www.utecinc.org under "Social Enterprises" and "Mattresses." Do not place your mattress at the curb without scheduling a pick up with UTEC.
To dispose of textiles that are worn and torn and clean and dry, such as pants, shirts, skirts, coats, shoes, boots, sneakers, underwear, socks, sheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, curtains, towels, jackets, suits, hats, belts, ties and scarves, please bag for drop off at the recycling center on Wednesdays or Saturdays. Please do not dispose of anything stained, wet, moldy, soiled or contaminated. You can also arrange for curbside pick up by calling or texting Big Brother Big Sister Foundation at 508-466-4590 or online at bbbsfoundation.org.
For more information, visit www.haverhillrecycles.org.
Groveland Council on Aging honored as a community champion
GROVELAND 一 Town is proud to announce it was named one of a dozen Community Champions by the the Seacoast Food Providers Network, a regional network of food pantries and community kitchens. The Groveland Council on Aging was one of a dozen agencies honored on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at a breakfast held at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury.
Over the last 10 years, the Groveland COA and other honorees have worked to coordinate holiday programs, cross-promote programs through flyers, and share resources with creative ideas for food distribution across the 12 cities and towns the network operates in.
Groveland COA Assistant Director Nisha Burke and Outreach Coordinator Maria Yagual accepted the honor.
The Seacoast Food Providers Network is an active network of food pantries and community kitchens focused on improving the charitable food delivery system. For more information, visit www.seacoastfoodprovidersnetwork.com.
Clinic that treats substance use disorders opens
HAVERHILL — A new Mass General Brigham Bridge Clinic has opened in the medical building at 600 Primrose St. A team of doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, recovery coaches, and therapist offer support services to those who need help with alcohol and substance use disorders.
The clinic offers immediate access to alcohol, substance use disorders, and addiction treatment and welcomes all races, ethnicities, languages and people of all walks of life.
The organization's mission is to provide walk-in and scheduled visits within 24 to 48 hours of a referral and can include access to medication when appropriate. Offered are virtual, telephone and in-person visits to meet your scheduling needs. The goal is to treat and stabilize clients then support them in transitioning to long-term treatment, clinic officials said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 978-469-5536 or email mvbridgeclinic@pcpo.partners.org.
After Hours Exchange Club forming
HAVERHILL — The Lunch Exchange Club, which formed in 1946, focuses on the prevention of child abuse and also Americanism, while the Breakfast Exchange Club, formed in 1997, focuses on supporting the older adult population in the city. Now there's a third Exchange Club being formed.
The new After Hours Exchange Club of Haverhill plans to focus on youth empowerment, mental health, Americanism and strengthening families.
The club has six charter members so far and is recruiting additional members, with the goal of having 15 members in order to officially launch the new club.
An informational meeting is Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Center, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
For more information contact Montibello at 617-669-7181 or me@evamonti.com or visit online at https://tinyurl.com/s3877haj.
