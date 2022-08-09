After being released two weeks ago due to a hamstring injury he suffered before training camp started with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andover’s E.J. Perry is back in the NFL with Jaguars.
According to his agent Sean Stellato, Perry signed a free agent deal to rejoin the Jaguars.
Perry was awarded the MVP of the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas in January and scored the highest athletic score for a quarterback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Perry, according to his agent, is 100 percent healthy. It would be expected he would be on the sidelines when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.
He would’ve played in the Jaguars first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game last week, if not for the injury.
Perry was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jaguars after a deal fell through with the Philadelphia Eagles. Perry was the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year for Brown University last fall.
