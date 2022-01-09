HAVERHILL — If you’re not familiar with its many roads and paths, it can be difficult to find a particular grave site at the Hilldale Cemetery.
Now one local Boy Scout is looking to improve the situation by installing signs that will lead people right to where they want to go.
As his Eagle Scout project, Brandon Silva wants to help people locate their ancestors, loved ones and honor the veterans whose memorials are at Hilldale.
In researching Hilldale, Silva learned that the nonprofit 20 acre cemetery was founded in 1859 and has 4,816 graves, 474 of which are veterans from all conflicts.
The cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America annually and is home to a veteran’s memorial and hosts annual remembrances for both veterans and on Memorial Day.
Over the years, the cemetery has fallen into disrepair and neglect, but a group of volunteer board members now works with the community to restore and maintain its integrity.
“My Eagle Scout project will further support their efforts,” he said.
Silva is currently raising money to help pay for the materials he will need to manufacture the signs, with help from a group of volunteers.
“I plan to place the signs in the ground in the spring,” he said, noting he plans to post pictures of his progress on the “Help for Hilldale” Facebook page.
Silva, 16, of Haverhill is a sophomore at Central Catholic High School.
He’s been in scouting since he was 7 and reached the rank of Life Scout and is seeking Eagle Scout. He submitted his proposal to the Eagle Scout board and was approved. and included details of the project including costs and logistics and manpower.
He’s been a volunteer worker at the Hilldale for two years and assists in frequent cleanups.
“I told Tami I was looking for a project and she suggested street signs to help people find grave sites they are looking for,” he said. “It has streets and paths.”
There’s a sign out front with a map but it’s kind of blurry and you really can’t find your way.”
He plans to purchase 50 metal signs from a vendor then with a group of volunteers will attached the signs to poles they will place in the ground.
We’re hoping to raise about $1,000 as the signs and poles are about $20 each set. He also needs to recruit volunteers.
Hopefully around 25 people, including members of Troop 50 Georgetown based at St. Mary’s Church.
To donate to this effort, visit GofundMe and search for “Hilldale Cemetery Signage Eagle Scout Project.”
“I think the Hilldale Cemetery is a great asset to the city, as it’s historic and has the graves of many veterans of past wars,” he said.
He plans to order the signs once he has reached his fundraising goal, and install the signs this spring.
He also plans to recruit his mother, Laura Silva, and his brother Ben Silva, 16, and various other relatives.