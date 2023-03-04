The Eagle-Tribune has discontinued “Dilbert” on the newspaper’s comics pages, however, you will see the strip today because the Sunday funnies print in advance and therefore this could not be avoided.
This is the last time “Dilbert” will appear in our newspaper in the wake of creator Scott Adams’ outrageous racist remarks made on his online television program last week. Among his commentary was the urging of white people to stay away from Black people.
The discriminatory comments made by Adams violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated.
– Tracey Rauh, editor
