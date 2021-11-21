The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund is again working to make Christmas brighter for those less fortunate in the Merrimack Valley.
The newspaper is accepting donations to help families celebrate the holiday season with toys and food. As it did last year, the Merrimack Valley YMCA will help to administer the fund and ensure the money raised goes to support those in need.
The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund has a long history. Since beginning in 1924, it has been a conduit for millions of dollars used to buy Christmas presents and provide other assistance.
Beneficiaries have included the unemployed, people who’ve suffered serious illnesses and families who have lost their homes.
They are our neighbors, coworkers and friends.
This year, the need in our community is greater than ever.
The Santa Fund last year raised $88,551.
We hope to collect $100,000 this year.
No contribution is too small. Donors often give in memory of late loved ones, or send holiday greetings. Others give anonymously.
Tax-deductible contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund will be shared with the Merrimack Valley YMCA, which supports local families during the holidays with its food pantry and annual toy drive, among other programs.
Send donations to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, Massachusetts, 01845; or through our secure website at eagletribune.com/santafund.