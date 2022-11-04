HAVERHILL — More than 200 students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School are participating in the school's Early College Program, nearly double the number who participated during the last school year
In March of last year, Whittier Tech and Northern Essex Community College were approved for Early College Designation, which created a natural pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the program helps offset the cost of a college education.
Out of the 640 eligible students, 229 are participating in the growing program this year, she said. Last year, 116 students participated in the program.
Students at Whittier can enroll in courses taught at their school, including English Composition 1, English Composition 2, Introduction to Psychology, and Introduction to Sociology and other classes. Each counts as three college credits and are recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities, including NECC.
Four sections of English Composition 102 and eight sections of English Composition 101 are in session. Classes are taught by NECC professors and all students are additionally supported by a Whittier teacher. Whittier Tech support teachers include Lindsey Crovetti, Chris Cunningham, Deb Santos, and Carter Cotrupi.
“The Early College designated program at Whittier is a true game-changer for our students," said Tia Gerber, director of community partnerships. "Having the opportunity to enroll in college courses while still in high school is an incredible opportunity.
"I wish this program existed when I attended Whittier as a high school student – I am thrilled to see how many Whittier students are taking advantage of the early college program," Gerber added. "Our Whittier program is growing rapidly.”
Students who begin the program in their junior year have the opportunity to earn 12 credits before graduation. Students who start it in their senior year can earn up to six credits.
"By participating in our Early College Program, students really get the most out of their high school experience and set themselves up for success down the road," Lynch said. "They leave the program having learned new skills and with a resume filled with college credits that they can show schools and future employers."
To learn more about the program, contact Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.org or 978-373-4101, ext. 327.
