A University of Massachusetts program designed to help students earn college credit while still in high school is projected to increase its enrollment by 50 percent this fall, to over 900 students, with many coming from the Merrimack Valley.
Early College Initiatives, a pilot program, is now in its second year, enabling more students at schools like Methuen High School to get a jump start on college while still in high school.
UMass is adding two school partners to the program as well as increasing courses at current locations, according to Francine Coston, associate director of K-12 Early College Initiatives.
“I think the benefits in the long run are significant,” Methuen High guidance counselor Martha Tatro said. “College is more and more expensive. If we can help our students save money on loans, why wouldn’t we? It’s a no brainer.”
Students who participate in early college programming enroll in college at a significantly higher rate than their peers, according to UMass. The program also increases college graduation rates for low-income, minority and first-generation college students.
“Early college programs are a key component of the university’s efforts to keep a college education affordable while also encouraging high school students, especially first-generation college students, to see that college is possible for them,” UMass President Marty Meehan said in a press release. “Early college is also critical as the state works to expand the talent pool in Massachusetts at a time of declining high school-age population.”
During the first year of the program, 43 juniors and seniors from Methuen enrolled.
“We’re also trying to establish career pathways,” Coston said. “We want to make sure we tap into courses that can go into majors and put them on a career path.”
UMass worked with schools in the program to decide what courses students would be most interested in, Coston said, including health, liberal arts and business.
Tatro said students from Methuen junior and sophomore classes have approached her and other counselors about taking duel enrollment courses next school year.
“Oftentimes first generation college students may not think they can move on or go to college right away,” Tatro said. “We want the students to see themselves on college campuses. They’re ahead of the curve.”
More than 80 percent of Massachusetts high school students do not have access to approved early college programs, according to UMass.
This academic year, the program was offered at Methuen, New Bedford, Durfee (Fall River), Brockton, Billerica, Dracut, Greater Lowell Technical and Taunton. These schools are expected to account for 650 students in the program for the 2023-24 school year.
Another 263 students are projected to enroll in early college classes through UMass Boston at Fenway, New Mission and BCLA/McCormack high schools in Boston. UMass Amherst is planning its programming this upcoming academic year.
“It’s exciting to see students who’ve participated in the program excited to go on to college and already have some college credits,” Coston said. “It’s a program that works.”
