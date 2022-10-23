BOSTON — More than 1.1 million Massachusetts voters have requested mail ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election and some have already voted, the state’s top election official said on Friday, with early voting set to get underway this weekend.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said roughly 22% of the state’s nearly 4.8 million registered voters have requested no-excuse mail ballots and so far about 185,000 had been returned to city and town election clerks. The mail ballots can be counted until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by Election Day, Galvin said.
Galvin wasn’t willing to predict turnout in the upcoming election, but noted that voters who requested to vote by mail seem to be taking time to mull over the packed ballot, which includes several “complex” statewide referendums that he expects will draw much of the interest from voters.
“There does seem to have been a lack of intensity so far, in terms of campaigns, other than the ballot questions,” Galvin said. “So we hope that will lead to a better turnout.”
Among the factors contributing to the sluggish start the election is the late date and the lack of competitive races up and down the ballot, Galvin surmised.
Democrats are widely projected to win most if not all statewide seats and retain their supermajority in the state Legislature.
“It’s well documented that we don’t have a lot of close races, and many of our statewide races are not intense,” Galvin said
In November 2018, Massachusetts broke records for turnout in midterm elections with more than 3 million ballots cast, or about 60% of the state’s electorate.
While that election also featured few competitive races, voters were galvanized by the halfway point of Republican President Donald Trump’s bombastic presidency, with Democrats turning out in historic numbers.
“I think it may ratchet up if we get closer to the election,” Galvin said Friday.
Galvin’s remarks at the Statehouse come as a two-week early voting period ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections gets underway in Massachusetts.
From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, communities will allow registered voters to cast early ballots ahead of the statewide election. No excuse or justification is required to cast a ballot ahead of time.
Topping the statewide ballot is a race for governor pitting Democrat Maura Healey and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, against Republican Geoff Diehl and his second-in-command running mate Leah Allen.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, are also on the ballot.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking reelection this year. Neither has endorsed candidates in the race to succeed them.
In other statewide races, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will face Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester in a crowded field seeking to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years and isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone of Weymouth and Daniel Riek of Yarmouth — are also seeking the auditor’s job.
Galvin, who is overseeing the election, is also on the ballot. The Brighton Democrat faces a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell of Whitman as he seeks a historic eighth term. Juan Sanchez of Holyoke is running on the Green-Rainbow party ticket.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Deb Goldberg faces a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford, who is hoping to get more than the 3% of the vote needed to restore the party’s status.
Besides picking a new governor and deciding other statewide and legislative races, voters on Nov. 8 will consider ballot questions to tax the state’s wealthiest, set spending limits on dental insurers, expand retail beer wine sales, and repeal a law authorizing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.
Nearly 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, elections officials report. Registered Democrats have a more than 3-1 advantage over Republicans, but the majority of voters, about 60%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Locally, several communities have already seen thousands of votes cast two weeks out from the election. As of Friday, voters in Beverly podcast 2252 ballots by mail well North Andover voters had cast 1,867 ballots, according to a tally provided by Galvin’s office.
Salem voters had cast 1,425 mail ballots by Friday while Gloucester voters had turned in 1,657 ballots, according to the data.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates and details about the ballot questions, as well as look up early voting locations and times on the state election’s website: VoteInMA.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.