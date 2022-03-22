LAWRENCE — An early morning fire Tuesday severely damaged a three-story building on Lawrence Street.
Firefighters were met by heavy fire blowing through the top floor of 333-335 Lawrence St. at 4:22 a.m.
A market is located on the first floor of the building.
No immediate injuries were reported.
As of 7 a.m., firefighters were overhauling inside the building and mutual aid firefighters who responded from neighboring communities were being released from the scene.
Fire investigators were also called in to investigate.
Valued at $388,800, the building is owned by Jaime Manuel and was built in 1925, according to city assessing records.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear in eagletribune.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
