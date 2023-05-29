HAVERHILL — Voters will go to the polls June 8 – and early voting starts Wednesday – to decide whether to increase property taxes to pay teachers’ salaries and other education- and city-related costs.
If the so-called “debt exclusion” passes, it would raise property taxes for the next 20 years by $397 a year for the average, single-family home.
The override has been promoted by some in the community as needed to pay for a new Consentino School. But Mayor James Fiorentini said that even if the override fails, the city has the money – with help from the state – to pay for the $160 million school.
Nonetheless, teachers, parents and other members of the community, under the auspices of a “Yes for Consentino” group, have been pushing for a debt exclusion, which enables the city to increases taxes by more than what’s allowed under Proposition 2½, which only permits cities and town to increase property taxes by 2.5% a year.
As part of their campaign the parents and teachers have sent out mailers and have also promoted their campaign on social media.
There is no opposing view of similar scope as political insiders say that anyone coming out against a debt exclusion might look as though they were against education.
The City Clerk’s office will hold early voting for the upcoming Special Election from Wednesday, May 31, to Saturday, June 3. All early voting will occur in the old Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of City Hall at 4 Summer St., most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. Handicap access is from the Main Street lower parking lot.
Voters who go to the polls on June 6 will answer “yes” or “no” to a single question on whether to approve a debt exclusion override.
Fiorentini has said repeatedly that a new school will be built regardless of how the vote turns out. The state has approved the project for reimbursement and the City Council has approved borrowing.
“It’s that important,” Fiorentini said this week, adding that if voters fail to approve the tax increase, the school will be paid for using a combination of pre-existing sources.
“A ‘no’ vote means the school will be funded by using the money we no longer use to pay the Hale debt and using some (about $1.5 million a year) of our ‘excess levy capacity’ to pay the difference,’” the mayor said.
In explaining what “excess levy capacity” means, the mayor said that for several years the city did not “tax to the max” allowed by Proposition 2½.
“The money we did not tax is called ‘excess levy capacity’ and we are allowed to use that now,” he said. “If there is a ‘no’ vote we will use the money we are saving by not paying the Hale debt, and some of the excess levy capacity, to pay for the school.”
The June 8 vote appears likely to be the first of several tax increase requests going before voters in the future.
Fiorentini said he envisions taxpayers being asked to pass another debt exclusion as early as next spring to pay the city’s share of the proposed $404 million Whittier Tech project.
Fiorentini also said the city will likely be seeking additional money for a new JG Whittier Middle School and the city might ask for a debt exclusion to fund a new fire station.
