HAVERHILL — Early voting for the city’s Preliminary Municipal Election began Tuesday and continues through Friday, Sept. 8. All Early Voting takes place in the old RMV office located in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. Handicap access is from the Main Street lower parking lot. Early voting takes place Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city’s Preliminary Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To check your voter registration status as well as your voting location visit sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/.
You can also contact the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.
Mayoral debate Wednesday evening
HAVERHILL — A mayoral debate hosted by Frank Novak at the HC Media studios on Elm Street takes place Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. Two of the five candidates for mayor, Melinda Barrett and Guy Cooper, decided not to participate. Candidates Scott Wood Jr., Debra Campanile and George Eleftheriou confirmed they will be taking part.
“We’ll be asking questions and allowing time for each of the candidates to respond,” Novak said. “We do not plan to tell the candidates what the questions or topics are until the debate. This was a sticking point with Barrett and Cooper, who wanted to know in advance what the topics would be. Both said they needed more time to prepare for a debate.”
Novak said all of the candidates were invited the week of Aug. 15 to participate in the debate, which was modeled after the candidate forum they all participated in in June.
Catch the debate on HC Media Channel 22 and live streamed on HC Media.
Lawrence Ciclovia set for Sunday
LAWRENCE — The city will hold its next Ciclovia event on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to this free event.
Essex Street between Newbury and Amesbury streets will be closed to traffic and opened for various physical activities including biking, walking, jogging, roller-skating, inline skating and skateboarding. Music, Zumba, soccer clinics, water, games and more will be part of the fun.
Pedestrian and bike safety information will be available.
Library to host retirement planning talk
HAVERHILL — Steve Pessotti, a local retirement planner and guest speaker from The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) will present two free educational workshops on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies at the public library on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Pessotti will discuss Estate Planning, Wills vs. Trusts and how to avoid Probate; Ancillary Documents and Durable Power of Attorney; HIPPA compliant Medical Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy and Pour-over Will; Life Estates and protecting real estate from Nursing Home liens; Nursing Home/Medicaid Rules, the five year look back and asset limitations for single and married taxpayers; Creating lifetime income streams; Preserving and protecting assets against risk; Lump sum vs. pension income payouts and distributions, and Social Security and major changes.
This program is free and does not promote any specific financial products.
Register by calling the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 reference desk or visit online at haverhillpl.org and click on upcoming events calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.