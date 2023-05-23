BOSTON — State education officials are considering restrictions on the use of cellphones and other electronic gadgets in public schools amid heightened concerns they are distracting from classroom lessons and enabling bad behavior.
On Tuesday, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education listened to testimony from administrators, teachers and students at several schools that have restricted or completely banned cell phone use during class instruction.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, who convened the panel, said there are currently no proposals to set any statewide mandates on cellphone use, but he believes it’s a pressing issue that needs to be dealt with by schools.
“I’m not sure that we as a board have ever taken up this issue in the way that it needs to be addressed,” he told fellow board members. “So I thought it was important that we hear from the districts and most importantly, the students, who have gone through this.”
Some schools have banned cellphones, requiring students to put the devices in locked “Yondr cases” during the school day, Riley noted, while other schools allow electronic devices in lunchrooms and hallways, but not in the classroom.
At Milford High School, administrators implemented a policy in 2019 that allowed students to use their cellphones and other gadgets in the hallways, but not during instruction.
Milford High School Principal Josh Otlin told the board the results have been mixed but have helped changed norms on cellphone use in the classroom.
“We’ve tried to strike a balance between ensuring that our classrooms provide an environment that’s supportive of student learning, and helps students cultivate habits of responsible use, and not having teachers be focused on policing student behavior on a constant basis,” he said.
At the Eliot School in Boston, students are required to put their cellphones and other gadgets in sealed “pouches” that can only be unlocked by teachers during the school day. School administrators greet students at the entrances to ensure they aren’t sneaking unpouched phones into the school.
Traci Walker Griffith, the innovation school’s executive director, told board members that data from the COVID-19 pandemic made clear that students need the personal interactions that are neglected by students who spend too much time on social media and other websites.
“Mostly for us, it was an opportunity to build more social interaction, in-structurally and academically, but also social-emotional needs of our students,” she told the panel. “Clearly, it’s an ongoing process, but we do feel deeply that it has positively impacted our school community.”
Riley said the education department may eventually offer up to $1 million in matching funds for districts that decide to pursue pilot projects restricting cellphone use during the school day.
“It’s not a mandate at this time, but we’re certainly interested in piloting more of this,” he told the board.
The debate over banning cellphones in classrooms is being fueled by a growing body of scientific research pointing to connections between rising levels of childhood depression and other mental health concerns and their use of phones and social media.
On Tuesday, the Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public advisory warning of the risks of social media use to young people.
In a 19-page report, Murthy noted that social media can be beneficial to some users, but “there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.”
The advisory called on high-tech companies, policymakers, and even parents to “urgently take action” to protect against potential risks.
Most U.S. school districts have policies to limit phone use during the school day but those policies vary widely. Roughly 77% of schools prohibited non-academic use of cellphones or other gadgets during school hours as of the 2020 school year, according to a survey by the National Center for Education Statistics.
In 2019, California approved legislation that allows school districts to restrict or prohibit device use in class, but it’s not a requirement. Several other states have debated putting significant limits on electronic devices.
But in some states those restrictions have been rolled back amid concerns that it prevented students from contacting their parents in an emergency.
New York City had a ban on place until 2015, requiring the city’s 1.1 million students to leave their cellphones at home or outside the school building by paying a daily fee for private storage. But that law was repealed by then-Mayor Bill deBlasio, who cited public safety concerns.
Under the new rules, principals in the nation’s largest school system are allowed to devise their own cellphone policies.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
