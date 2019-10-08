METHUEN — Trick or treating hours in Methuen are earlier this year due to concerns about Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE as it's commonly known.
According to Mayor James Jajuga, trick or treating will happen on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
“The health and safety of Methuen’s children is everyone’s top priority," he said in a statement. "These Halloween hours will allow children and families to enjoy trick or treating in a safe manner."
Most elementary school students are off buses and home from school by 4:30 p.m., so the start time of trick or treating will minimize any risk due to buses being on the road, Jajuga said.
The 6 p.m. end time will ensure activities can be finished before dusk, when mosquitoes are more common.
City officials urge residents to follow steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites whenever outside. Suggestions include wearing long-sleeve clothing, applying inspect repellent and avoiding being outside from dusk until dawn.
Walk for Youth is Saturday in downtown Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual Walk for Youth Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Members of the public are invited to join club members, staff and the board of directors for a two-mile walk through the downtown. Walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The walk begins and ends at the Boys & Girls Club, 55 Emerson St. Rain date is Oct. 13.
All participants will receive T-shirts, water and light refreshments. A disc jockey will play music. Raffles will be part of the fun.
The club offers programs that assist more than 250 local young people in a positive, safe environment. The walk raises money for the club's various programs for youth.
For more information or to donate or register for the walk, visit online at www.haverhillbgc.org.
Toscana Fest at Tuscan Kitchen
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands’ annual Toscana Fest will return to Salem for a day of food and fun to benefit Lazarus House Ministries of Lawrence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Tuscan Piazza, located in between Tuscan Kitchen and Tuscan Market along Main Street, transforms into an Italian street festival for one of Tuscan Brands’ largest community events which benefits the nonprofit’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty by providing food, clothing, work preparation and housing to those in need in the Merrimack Valley.
The event is brimming with Italian cuisine and culture, true to the Tuscan brand philosophy. While festival-goers snack on artisan treats like paninis, hand-spun gelato, Tuscan’s signature meatballs and more, there is live music, bocce ball and fall favorites for the kids like pumpkin carvings, hayrides, face-painting, carnival games, a bouncy house, cotton candy, apple cider and raffles.
Marching Band Invitational
DERRY — More than 10 local marching bands will showcase their field shows on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy. There will be music and food at the event. Tickets are $8 general admission, $5 for seniors and students.
Food security panel discussion
ANDOVER — Global experts on hunger and food security will join a panel discussion at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 9:30 a.m.
The event, titled “Do One Thing to Fight World Hunger,” features a moderated conversation with Dan Maxwell, a professor in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and Fatema Z. Sumar, vice president of global programs at Oxfam America.
The public is invited. While the event is free, attendees are asked to bring granola bars or coffee donations for the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s mobile pantry and Operation Nourish.
Maxwell, the Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security at the Friedman School, has researched famine in the 21st century and politics that surround it. In addition to food security, his courses have covered topics including humanitarian action and policy.
Sumar oversees regional development and humanitarian response for Oxfam. She previously was worked with the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, managing investments focused on international growth and poverty in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. Prior to that, she worked for the U.S. government focusing on sustainable development and economic policy in emerging markets.
For more information visit templeemanuel.net or call 978-470-1356.