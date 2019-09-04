HAMPSTEAD— The mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, have spread north.
Tuesday officials in Sandown and Hampstead were notified mosquitoes in those areas tested positive for the deadly virus.
To control the spread of the infected insects, local towns will be spraying pesticides this week, including Andover in Massachusetts and Salem, Hampstead and Sandown in New Hampshire.
During spraying people should not be outside near the affected area because of the amount of pesticides in the air. Nearby neighbors should close their windows.
In Andover, areas near West Parish and Ballardvale will be sprayed from 7:15 p.m. until midnight.
Multiple parks and fields in Salem will be closed Thursday night for spraying. The list includes Salem High, Woodbury, Field of Dreams, North School, Fisk, Lancaster, Haigh, Barron School, Palmer, Hedgehog Park, Michelle Memorial Park, DeBenedetto/Shannon Field, Morse Field, Library, Ingram Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club, Lin-Wood Park and Walmart Field.
“Because (EEE) is right on the boarders (of town) we decided to do additional spraying,” Salem Health Officer Brian Lockard said.
The areas the town is focusing on are close to wetlands, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, Lockard explained. He added that people need to take precautions to get rid of standing water on their property that could be in tires, kiddie pools or other containers.
“Mosquitoes only need a few days to a week to breed,” he warned. “People need to protect themselves especially when mosquitoes are more active at dusk and dawn.”
Hampstead's health officer Kristopher Emerson said the town will be spraying on Saturday after dusk at Depot Fields, Holiday Lane Fields, Woodland Pond Field, Meeting House Park Field, Hampstead Central and Hampstead Middle.
In Sandown, spraying is tentatively scheduled for Monday due to the potential bad weather, according to Tom Tombarello, chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
This spraying is in addition to the town's normal mosquito control measures. Tombarello said that it is important for public safety to conduct the spraying.
“We don’t want anyone getting the disease,” Tombarello said, recalling a death years ago in a nearby town.
Those infected with EEE appear to have flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, weakness, and muscle and joint pains that appear within four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to state health officials.
There is no treatment for the virus, which can cause a more serious central nervous system infections such as meningitis or encephalitis — inflammation of the brain.
Local health officials began taking precautions to control the spread of infected mosquitoes after batches of insects in Methuen and Pelham tested positive in late August for EEE.
One horse has died from the disease in Methuen, but no human cases have been reported in the area.