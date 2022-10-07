HAVERHILL — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate economic and social impact through inclusive entrepreneurship, is expanding its Merrimack Valley site to include an office in Haverhill.
The expansion is expected to create 35 jobs and generate $1.1 million in private investment in the Haverhill community.
EforAll partnered with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to secure an Economic Development Assistance grant of $242,779, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The federal grant was supplemented with a 25% match from local funders including Pentucket Bank, Haverhill Bank, the city of Haverhill, and the Essex County Community Foundation.
EforAll and its Spanish language offering, EparaTodos, are business accelerator programs that offer a unique combination of practical business training, dedicated mentorship from business and community leaders, and access to professional networks. All programs are offered at no cost and are available twice a year. EforAll focuses on supporting underrepresented individuals including women, people of color, and immigrants, officials said.
“With increased presence in Haverhill, EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley will provide vital resources and better access to entrepreneurial opportunities for all residents striving to launch and grow businesses,” said state Rep. Andy Vargas. “And for our community, this means more jobs and economic activity to help Haverhill thrive.”
“EforAll has a proven track record for success here in the region,” said Sophan Smith, executive director of EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley. “We started in Lowell back in 2013, and today we are proud to have 407 graduates from the Merrimack Valley, who collectively have generated over $43 million in revenues and created 1,050 local jobs.”
One of these graduates is EforAll Merrimack Valley Summer 2020 participant, Alvania Lopez, founder of Peachbox Co., a personalized gift box company based in Methuen. In 2021, the brand generated more than $900,000 in revenues and has six full-time employees.
“More than anything, the EforAll Accelerator helped me believe in myself and my business. It gave me the confidence to leave my corporate career and do this full-time. I love EforAll, and I’m forever grateful,” Lopez said.
To learn more about EforAll and its upcoming programs, visit www.eforall.org.
