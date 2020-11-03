Voters in Southern New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday, with many waiting in lines that wrapped around buildings, and casting ballots in prominent nation races as well as state and local contests.
Voters in all four of Derry's voting districts used a single poll location for the general election. That poll is at Pinkerton Academy which, officials say, is the state's largest single polling location and possibly the nation's largest.
Even before daybreak, with the polls not opening in Derry until 7 a.m., people started lining up in front of Pinkerton Academy's Hackler gymnasium.
Derry Town Moderator Tina Guilford said the layout of voting at the Pinkerton site is safe and includes all necessary measures such as social distancing, hand sanitizer, plexiglass and the addition of a heated tent outside the gym for voters who choose not to wear masks.
Voting inside the gymnasium required a mask, following Pinkerton's rules for wearing masks while on campus.
"Polling places are prepared," Guilford said.
There were also specific traffic patterns directing voters onto the Pinkerton campus from Tsienneto Road. Bypass 28 traffic was redirected and police were on site to enforce the rules.
Comments on social media throughout the morning kept voters updated on how long the lines were.
Guilford said she expected about 19,000 votes to be cast on Election Day in Derry. Voters can expect a good, safe experience when they come to Pinkerton to vote, she said. In 2016, about 17,000 Derry voters cast ballots in the general election.
Add in about 5,000 absentee ballots submitted and Guilford said Derry would make a strong showing.
Derry has about 25,000 registered voters and will add more on Election Day as new voters sign up.
Londonderry voters coming out to the polls at the Londonderry High School gymnasium Tuesday will be able to grab disinfectant wipes and masks, if needed, and then be directed which way to go to vote, following additional signs to exit the building, all in a one-way pattern of flow.
Londonderry Town Clerk Sherry Farrell and her clerks and workers, spent all day Monday doing pre-processing of absentee ballots, making sure they were correctly signed and notifying anyone that may have submitted a ballot with a problem.
"People came in to fix any errors," Farrell said. "We want voters to have any opportunity."
Londonderry has had upwards of 6,100 mail-in ballot requests, elections officials said.
The town could not, by law, start officially processing those ballots until one hour after polls were open Tuesday, but absentee ballots would be accepted until 5 p.m. on election day, officials said.
Once doors opened in Londonderry at 6 a.m., Farrell said workers were ready to make sure all went smoothly during this "unprecedented time in history."
