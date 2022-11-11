LAWRENCE — Students will ride electric buses in two years, leading to fewer emissions in a densely populated city with high asthma rates, especially among children.
“I’m happy, I’m happy to see this — as an individual who fights for environmental justice and education,” said Jonathan Guzman, vice president of the Lawrence School Committee. “This is a step forward.”
The Lawrence School District now has 13,000 students, and NRT transportation transports them in 21 full-size buses and 55 mini-buses.
In 2024 the district will have 25 electric buses. They’ll be the traditional yellow and black colors.
The Immigrant City is especially vulnerable to pollution given its population density — 89,000 people within 7 square miles — and proximity to interstates, I-495, I-93 and I-95, said Guzman, also external affairs manager for the environmental health nonprofit Groundwork Lawrence.
Mayor Brian A. DePeña said the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program will fund the new buses through rebates from the federal government.
“I am glad that the City of Lawrence will get 25 new electric school buses by 2024 because they will reduce tailpipe pollution,” DePeña said. “For instance, our students, drivers, and members of the community will be exposed to less harmful diesel emissions.”
According to the Essex County Community Foundation’s Impact Essex County figures, Lawrence had the highest percentage of asthma cases, 18%, in children in the county, with 1,950 asthma cases in 2017.
The American Lung Association’s State of the Air report for 2022 lists Essex County’s under-18 population at 165,705 and having a total of 12,961 cases of pediatric asthma.
Lawrence Conservation Commission Chairman Tennis Lily says air quality is “absolutely an equity issue” in Lawrence, which unlike affluent cities, lacks the resources, on its own, to tackle pollution issues.
A large percentage of younger residents are vulnerable to respiratory illnesses caused by poor air quality. Elderly residents are also vulnerable to these effects, he said.
DePeña made the announcement along with fellow local city and school officials including Superintendent Cynthia Paris and members of the state and federal delegations including U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, Sen. Edward Markey, state Sen. Barry Finegold and state Rep. Frank Moran.
The superintendent of schools said this initiative demonstrates how communities, school districts, private businesses, and state and federal officials can, together, lead the way on responsible environmental citizenship.
“LPS is proud to be part of this unique collaboration,” she said.
Lawrence’s regional transportation authority, MeVa, runs on diesel-powered buses.
The city also remains choked with cars, most of which are powered by gasoline.
Registered car numbers in the city soared between 2010 and 2020, rocketing by more than 55% to 64,504 vehicles.
