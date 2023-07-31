LAWRENCE — An electrical problem in a mixed use building on Lawrence Street temporarily displaced 18 people Friday night.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty was happy to report five of the residents had tenants' insurance.
"Which makes everything so much easier," he said.
The 18 tenants at 328 Lawrence St. had to be evacuated on Friday night when a problem was detected with the building's electrical system.
Electricity to the building had to be cut, forcing the evacuations, firefighters said.
Had the issue not been found and handled, a fire could have resulted, noted City Council President Marc Laplante.
Laplante responded to the building in his role as acting mayor. Mayor Brian DePena is in the Dominican Republic until Aug 7.
"We'd be having a very different conversation right now," said Laplante, in an interview Monday.
Six of the 18 residents needed to stay in hotels. City officials were notified and on standby if a larger shelter effort was needed, Laplante said.
Residents were able to start returning to the building on Saturday.
Officials have long advised city residents who reside in apartments and multifamily homes to purchase tenants' insurance, which is inexpensive.
"This is a good example of what we'd like everyone to do," Moriarty said.
