ANDOVER — After the death of Sidney Olson, 5, in an accident in Elm Square, the town and state have begun studies into the safety of the intersection.
The town will hold a community forum on the status of a traffic study on Thursday, June 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium at Doherty Middle School, 50 Bartlet St., according to a press release from the town.
Sidney was struck and killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer heading south on Elm Street and taking a left onto Main Street on Tuesday, May 9. Sidney was on a crosswalk when she was hit. No charges have been filed yet against the driver of the truck, but the police investigation of the crash is ongoing.
Attendees of the forum will learn about the traffic study, including its timeline and what factors it will look at. Feedback will also be taken about concerns surrounding the intersection and ideas for ways to improve it.
There will also be an update from Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe about the investigation into the crash. Keefe has previously said that the lights at the intersection were working properly, there were no malfunctions with the truck and that the speed of the truck was not a factor in the incident.
Personnel from the Andover Police Department, facilities, public works and the town manager’s office will be there to answer questions. There will also be representatives from the MassDOT and engineers from TEC, the firm conducting the traffic study, attending
TEC has begun data collection at the intersection as part of the traffic study. The study will assess traffic operations, intersection geometry, crash data and pedestrian and car movement. The study will also take other factors like public comment into consideration.
The study should result in a list of infrastructure projects to improve safety in the intersection.
The MassDOT has also begun a road safety audit of the intersection. Any changes to traffic light signalization in the intersection will require state approval.
Funding for the traffic study was approved prior to the May 9 crash during this year’s Town Meeting.
Other traffic measures taken up include a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled areas that was approved last year and the hiring of two traffic officers which was approved at this year’s Town Meeting.
Andover also adopted a Complete Streets Policy in 2022. This policy asks the town to take all forms of transportation into account when designing the roadways. As part of this policy the town will be launching a process to gather public input on possible public infrastructure improvements. These improvements may be eligible for state grants.
In addition to Complete Streets in the summer of 2022, the town implemented a Shared Streets pilot program on Maple Street. Poles were temporarily placed in order to narrow the street with the intent of slowing down drivers. The town is looking to implement a similar program this summer in several other locations.
More information on the forum can be found at andoverma.gov
