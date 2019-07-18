PLAISTOW — Although the Teamsters Union petitioned on behalf of the Timberlane Regional School District for certification of a new bargaining unit from the Public Employee Labor Relations Board, school board Chair Shawn O’Neil was the last to know.
During an emergency school board meeting Thursday night, O’Niel said he called for the quorum to notify both board members and the public of the potential union. Board members Sheila Lowes, Jennifer Silva, Brian Boyle, Vice Chair Kim Farah, and O’Neil read the petition. Silva claimed she was seeing the petition for the first time.
“I’m having a problem with this,” Lowes said, noting the time lost before both board members and the chair became aware of the petition. “That’s three days lost.”
Lowes said School Administrative Unit 55, which includes the Timberlane district and the Hampstead School District, was notified on Tuesday, as was Timberlane’s lawyer James O’Shaughnessy, but O’Neil wasn’t. On Wednesday, Lowes said, everyone on the board was sent an email, and everyone was included, except for O’Neil.
The proposed unit will consist of seven principals, one associate principal, five assistant principals, three academic deans, nine directors, five assistant principal/curriculum coordinators, one executive director, and three coordinators.
According to O’Neil, once the district provides a list of the employees involved in the petition to the public board, the school board has 15 days to review it and either file an objection or an exception. The deadline to file the decision is Wednesday, July 31, according to O’Neil.
The public board then reviews confidential authorization cards from employees to ensure there is a correct number interested in the certification, O’Neil said who mentioned the parties involved can stipulate the composition.
When the composition enters its final stage, the public board hosts an election. If the majority of votes approve of unionizing, the board then certifies the bargaining unit and orders all involved parties to negotiate and form a collective bargaining agreement, he said.
If the school board and the Timberlane Administrator’s unit agree on the CBA by the date of submission, it becomes a warrant article on the March 2020 ballot if ready.
It was noted by Superintendent Earl Metzler’s executive assistant Catherine Belcher that the petition is just a draft and not final as it contains some errors. For instance, both the Superintendent and Business Administrator positions are listed as exempt, but they would not be included anyway as they are SAU 55 employees, not Timberlane administrators.
It is stated that the district does not agree with the composition of the unit as proposed, according to the petition. The submission date for the budget on the petition is stated as February 1, 2020.
Also mentioned in the petition is that it must be supported by at least 30% of the employees included in the unit as proposed.
O’Neil said if the regular meeting was held, he was going to be bringing up the important topic anyway.
The meeting adjourned 30 minutes after it began, due to an error of not meeting state law requirements posting it 24 hours in advance. The meeting scheduled for Aug. 8 was moved to July 25, as approximately 40 administrators including Metzler would not be in house since they will be on an overnight retreat organized by him, O’Neil said.