HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. is holding a raffle for a Porsche eBike. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold.
Tickets can purchased in-person via cash, check, or credit card, at Emmaus' Development Office, 160 Main St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at the D'Youville Center for Social Justice at 101 Winter St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are unable to make those times, call 978-241-3425 to discuss other options. Online ticket sales are not permitted by state law. The drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, or sooner if all tickets have been sold.
More information can be found at https://emmausinc.org/ebikeraffle.
School Counselors Association Zoom discussion is Oct. 13
ANDOVER — The Massachusetts School Counselors Association will host a panel of speakers to address the new realities and challenges facing school counselors as well as the growing need for additional staffing. The meeting is applicable to schools in Andover, Methuen, North Andover and Lawrence.
The event will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13. Online registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4zarka62.
Celebrity impersonators
ANDOVER — The North Andover Lions Club presents the Edwards Twins, celebrity impersonators, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Collins Center at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road. Tickets $35 to $50 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/ycxtum4c.
For more information call 781-640-1426.
Pumpkin Festival at Chris' Farm Stand
HAVERHILL — Chris' Farm Stand at 486 Salem St. in Bradford is holding its annual Pumpkin Festival every weekend in October.
All activities are outdoors and are not open during inclement weather.
Activities include narrated hay rides, a pumpkin patch, cow train, hay castle, art maze, little’s haunted house, farm animal displays, tractor display, farm games, a country BBQ and apple cider doughnuts.
Grant application deadline looming
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council is accepting grant applications and the deadline to apply is Oct. 17.
This year the Haverhill Cultural Council received $53,900 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Voting on grants takes place in November and grants will be awarded in early February.
Board elections were held on Sept. 21 and new officers were installed. Tita Antonopoulos takes over as council chair in December replacing Nathan Webster. John Hassan takes over as council secretary in December replacing Kaitlin Wright. The Council is still in need of a treasurer as well as new members.
Haverhill residents can send an email to mayor@cityofhaverhill.com to request to become a member.
For questions about grants send email to haverhill.grants@gmail.com.
Ham and bean dinner
METHUEN — A ham and bean dinner will be held at First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The buffet style menu is offering hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, tossed green salad, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls and butter.
A mini vegan buffet offers vegan dogs, baked beans, tossed green salad, potato salad, and coleslaw. Dessert is apple crisp with whipped cream and beverages include coffee, tea and lemonade.
Tickets are $12 for adults with advance purchase or $14 at the door. Children from 6 to 12 are $8 and under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted. Tickets are available at the church office during the week and Sunday mornings following 10 a.m. worship. For more information call 978-687-1240.
Ruth’s House gala event planned
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold its annual “Changing Seasons, Changing Lives” fundraiser Nov. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. Includes small bites and sweet treats, a DJ, silent auction, and games. This event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Ruth’s House.
For sponsorship opportunities or tickets ($100 each), visit online at www.ruthshouse.org/annual-gala.
