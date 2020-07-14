ANDOVER - Enel North America, with a division in Andover, recently donated $35,000 and 500 respirators to Lawrence General Hospital.
The clean energy company also donated 240 gallons of bleach, 3,700 masks and other personal protective equipment to local fire departments and community healthcare partners, according to a company statement.
“We deeply appreciate Enel North America’s support for our healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Kelly MacLean Clark, LGH chief development officer.
“As our neighbor in Andover, Enel has demonstrated the kind of partnerships our Commonwealth needs to meet the ongoing public health emergency posed by COVID-19,” Clark said.
The donations are part of Enel’s “multi-phase approach” to help support local organizations in communities where they operate, according to the statement.
Enel Green Power, the company’s renewables division, is located in Brickstone Square in Andover.
“At Enel North America we have always felt a deep responsibility to support the communities where we live and work. COVID-19 has caused unforeseen and unprecedented economic challenges for the state of Massachusetts and we hope our support can provide some sense of relief,” said Enrico Vale, head of Enel North America.
Enel North America committed to donating $1.3 million across the United States, Canada and Mexico where it currently operates, according to the statement.
The company headquarters is based in Massachusetts with it’s renewables line operating out of Andover and it’s digital innovation line in Boston’s Seaport District.
