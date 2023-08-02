PLAISTOW — Police said a 64-year-old Epping woman died Wednesday afternoon after the motorcycle she was driving was struck by a pickup truck that fled the crash scene.
Police Chief John Santoro issued a release late Wednesday noting that his department responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road about 3:35 p.m. Officers found that the motorcycle was struck while traveling on Main Street.
Witnesses reported that the pickup left the accident scene. The same witnesses provided a detailed description of the truck and the driver, Santoro said.
Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Lory Beck.
Despite the efforts of paramedics with Trinity Ambulance and the Plaistow Fire Department along with the Lawrence General Hospital medical staff, Beck died as a result of her injuries, Santoro said.
Police identified the driver of the pickup as Barry Burrows, 78, of Kingston.
Burrows was arrested with the assistance of Newton and Kingston police and charged with conduct after an accident — death resulting, which Santoro said is a Class B felony.
Burrows is being held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail, Santoro said.
This case is still under investigation with the help of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Chris Iacozzi at 603-382-1200.
