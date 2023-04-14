LAWRENCE — Esperanza Academy’s Destination Imagination team, Los Pollitos Pios, took first place in its first-ever regional Destination Imagination competition with a masterful showing in the Engineering Challenge. The event was held at Medfield High School on March 4.
Esperanza Academy students had been working hard for months, with the support of community partners at Youth Development Organization in Lawrence, to design and build a rollercoaster that could move a golf ball, far and fast, through a track full of twists and turns. Esperanza Academy is an independent middle school open to girls in grades 5 to 8 whose families meet income eligibility guidelines.
The team of seventh graders used ingenuity, imagination, and everyday materials to create the winning design in their category. As they worked together to plan, test, and complete their roller coaster, they also practiced how to listen, communicate, and collaborate. Destination Imagination uses a step-by-step approach that helps students better understand problems and ask better questions, come up with solutions, learn from failure, and celebrate their achievements.
The Los Pollitos Pios team is currently working on improving its roller coaster design to compete at the global portion of the competition May 20-23 in Kansas City.
Talk on slavery planned
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will present a talk and discussion on slavery and the Anti-Slavery Society in Haverhill Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Damon DiMauro, researcher, will speak about his paper “Slavery in East Haverhill.” Kaleigh Pare Shaughnessy, executive director of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, will speak on the Haverhill Anti-Slavery Society and Whittier’s connection to the anti-slavery movement.
This presentation is funded through a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
Planning Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes updates on the Commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org. For more information contact Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org.
Art exhibition is downtown
HAVERHILL — SJ Art Consulting at 43 Washington St. will present an exhibition of artwork titled “Consciousness Revealed” by Marc Mannheimer, April 15 through June 4. An opening reception is Saturday, April 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mannheimer’s work is highly detailed and often elicits intense periods of contemplation and emotional exploration for viewers. His background in art education and therapy plays a role in his ability to connect with his viewers through his varied, powerful subject matter, said gallery owner Sarah LoVasco.
The show will feature a painting from Mannheimer’s series devoted to interpreting the 10 Plagues of Egypt from the Old Testament of the Bible, and sculptures, including one that incorporates a 3D-printed bust, a neon piece, watercolors and collage works.
For more information visit sjartconsulting.com.
Temple hosts Yom HaSho’ah service
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m., at 514 Main St.
The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Guest speaker is Diane Forman, who will share the experiences of family members living through the first six years of the Third Reich before finally escaping Germany in 1939.
Forman, a writer, tutor, and editor, will discuss her healing journey to reclaim her German and Jewish roots and to honor her family memories.
Yom HaSho’ah, an annual day of remembrance of the victims of the Sho’ah, or Holocaust, was established by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 1951 and is observed by Jewish communities worldwide. Sho’ah, which means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction” in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities committed against the Jewish people during World War II.
Those wishing to attend via Zoom can visit the temple online at TempleEmanu-El.org.
