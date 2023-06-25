LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present its third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The event will include live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream and starts at 11 a.m. with family-friendly programming, including a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio. Performances, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, feature Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
"Fiesta en la calle is a vibrant event that shows how art brings us together," said Essex Art Center's Executive Director Monica Manoski.
Local nonprofits and businesses will be offering information about their programs and cuisine. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale will highlight the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit the artists who made the work and support Essex Art Center's free and reduced-cost programming.
This year's event coincides with Essex Art Center's 30th anniversary. During the event, guests can learn about the Center's renovation plans and vision for the future.
If you'd like to help bring this special event to life, consider making a gift today. Checks can be made to Essex Art Center and mailed to 56 Island St., Lawrence, MA 01840. All gifts made by June 30 will be acknowledged at the event.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union awards $17,500 in scholarships
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently awarded a total of $17,500 in scholarships to 16 high school students from southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The students were honored with a special ceremony and dinner with MVCU’s senior leadership team at the credit union’s Lawrence corporate office.
The Credit Union awarded $1,000 scholarships to the following area students: Jason Belkus of Methuen, a Central Catholic High School graduate who will attend the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to study energy systems engineering; Kayla Bernard of Salem, New Hampshire, a graduate of Salem High School who will be attending the University of New Hampshire to study nursing; Julia Camasso of Haverhill, a graduate of Haverhill High School who will attend Endicott College in the fall; Corinne Kelly of Pelham, a Pelham High School graduate who will attend Regis College to study dental hygiene; Rima Lambert of Newburyport, a graduate of Newburyport High School who will attend Ohio State University to study public affairs; Ryan Lynde of Pelham, a graduate of Lowell Catholic High School who will attend Merrimack College to study data science, and Danny Tran of Lawrence, a graduate of Abbott Lawrence Academy at Lawrence High School who will attend Harvey Mudd College to study environmental science and engineering.
Winners were selected from a pool of close to 400 applicants, who were tasked with answering the essay question, “How would you define success for yourself?”
To learn more, visit online at mvcu.com/scholarship.
Talk on Healing
NEWBURYPORT — Fujiko Signs, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present a talk titled “God’s-eye view of you!” on Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Signs will be speaking to the audience live over video conference from Tokyo, Japan, and there will be time for questions from the audience. The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science.
“We will explore the relationship between prayer and healing and the universal divine truth that unites us,” said Signs. “We will talk about the practical understanding of God as ever-present love so we can make progress, unafraid like trusting children.”
The event is free, open to everyone in the region, and is sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Newburyport.
Summer concert series planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens will host a summer concert series in the gardens. Each concert will feature various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Here is the schedule of events: July 7, Vibe Check; July 14, Catnip Junkies; July 21, Boston Baked Blues; July 28, Portrait in Jazz; Aug. 4, Southern Rail; Aug. 11, Koliba; Aug. 18, Los Sugar Kings, and Aug. 25, North River Music. Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.