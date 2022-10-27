SALEM, MA — Photographers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest by submitting images that best capture the spirit of the Essex National Heritage Area.
The submission deadline is Dec. 16. Photographs must be taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 16 of this year and assigned to one of four contest categories to be eligible to win.
The categories are “Downtown,” “New Encounters,” and “Splash of Color,” as well as a Youth category for ages 5 to 17. Young photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit photos taken anywhere in Essex County such as at parks, beaches, downtowns, farms or wherever exciting shots can be found. For categories and instructions on how to apply visit essexheritage.org/photocontest.
The contest will award up to 12 prizes to photographers: one Grand Prize winner, a Youth Category winner, a People’s Choice award, and a first, second, and third prize winner in each of the other three contest categories. The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Park Service Visitor Center at 2 New Liberty St. in Salem.
Newburyport Art Association presents "Drawing for Peter"
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association in collaboration with the Newburyport Cultural Council will hold a drawing marathon-fundraiser Nov. 2 to 4 in memory of NAA & LCC Board Member Peter Kimmins, who died in March. The idea is to preserve Kimmins' artistic legacy within the community and establish regular drawing sessions in his name. The association will also be using donations to create a memorial scholarship. The event will be held in the galleries of the Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St.
For more information or for donations and participation sign-up visit online at https://form.jotform.com/222845919215158.
Pentucket Kiwanis to hold annual Wine Tasting event
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Wine Tasting event Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galleria Banquet Room at Maria's Family Restaurant on Essex Street. Includes a buffet, live jazz and raffles. Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charitable causes including scholarships, summer camp memberships, and a new fund to rebuild the Jack Zins Park, currently a passive recreational site located at the Groveland Street entrance to Holy Family Hospital. There is a $45 donation per person or $325 for a table of eight.
Make checks payable to: Pentucket Kiwanis Club, PO Bo 123, Haverhill, MA 01831.
Free Bocce clinic to be held Nov. 5
METHUEN — The Methuen Sons of Italy, located at 459 Merrimack St., will host a free Bocce clinic on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.
All participants must be 18 or older and new to the club. No experience is necessary.
The Methuen Sons of Italy Bocce Center is the only facility of its kind on the East Coast.
The event will feature four hours of Bocce lessons as well as “tips and tricks” from nationally recognized players.
To make a reservation, please call Jim at 978-994-1276 or Lisa at 603-560-3262.
Methuen needs a Christmas Tree
METHUEN — The city is currently looking for a Christmas Tree for this year’s tree lighting celebration. The city will transport the tree from the donor’s property to the Loop where it will be decorated.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Stephen Angelo, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, at sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us.
Library presents international poster exhibit
HAVERHILL — An international poster exhibit from the collection of Stephen Lewis will be on display on the second floor of the public library Nov. 3 to 29. The theme of the exhibit is "Strike."
Lewis is a long-time poster exhibitor and a retired union leader. He hails from Malden, where a teacher strike recently happened simultaneously with teachers in Haverhill.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and by Painters District Council 35.
