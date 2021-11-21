The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In loving memory of Deb Randolph, from Kristine and Andrew McAloon $100

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, from Cindy and David Hansberry $50

In memory of Deborah Randolph, from Worldwide Tech Service $50

In memory of Deborah Randolph, from James and Paula Cullen $50

In memory of Deborah Randolph, from Christopher and Yvonne Boruch $100

In memory of Jeff Schirner, from, Pam $25

In thanks for our beautiful granddaughters! From, Dr. and Mrs. Daniel Coleman $75

In memory of Mary and Carmelo Moschetto, Uncle Junior and Auntie Kathy from Barbara and Lisa. $20

Enterprise Bank $2,500

Calvin and Maude Jayne $50

Matthias Haas $50

Tomlinson & Hatch, LLC $100

Rockingham Chapter No. 3 Order of the Eastern Star $281

Help them to have a happy season. From, David $20

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of my parents, Arthur and Catherine Boutin, and brother, Artie. From, Barbara $20

In memory of family no longer with us! From The Byron and Small family. $50

For Mom, who loved Christmas. From Sharleen and Charlie Sullivan. $200

In memory of the Noel family — Leo, Wilda, and Richard. Love, Lucielle and Diana. $50

In memory of Laurence Lyon. From Phyllis A Lyon. $50

For the Shotters and Starks, peace and happiness. $50

Total $3,961

