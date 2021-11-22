The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of John and Lorraine Reusch. Merry Christmas from Nancy, Kevin, Michael and Brooke Soucy $50

Grateful for my blessings, grateful to be able to share. Anonymous $75

The Hartnett family $250

Merry Christmas and happy New Year, from the Bolduc Family $25

Merry Christmas from Carol and Pete Bashkoian $150

Happy holidays! Love, Nichols Funeral Home $100

In memory of Victor and Dorothy Guertin and Rick. Merry Christmas, Maureen $250

Anonymous $50

With love to mom and dad! Love, Justin & Dima $10

Merry Christmas from Grandma’s 8QTPIZ $25

Anonymous $25

Thank you for organizing this very important effort to reach people in need. Anonymous $200

May all our family and friends enjoy a happy, healthy and holy holiday season. Anonymous $25

Anonymous $200

Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Margaret Shepley from husband Bill $25

Healthy and happy holidays from Kevin and Nancy Bagnall $100

In memory of Deb Randolph, your Golfer Friends: The Provisionals and Golfer Girls $730

Merry Christmas to everyone! Especially Ava and Evan, love Nana and Papa. $25

Merry Christmas and happy and healthy New Year. $5

From Raytheon Co. $500

Murphy's Garrison Golf Center, Annual Santa Fund Hole-In-One Golf Tournament 2021. $11,120

Total: $14,040

