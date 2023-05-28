HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill’s third annual Hometown Heroes Tribute Ceremony drew a crowd of more than 200 people to GAR Park on May 25.
The event included a fly-over by a state police helicopter and an 11-round salute by three howitzers operated by members of the Army National Guard C Battery, 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Regiment. The howitzers happened to be pointed at City Hall, which was undamaged.
The event kicked off this year’s banner program celebrating veterans and those on active duty with 121 plastic banners that grace the Basiliere and Comeau bridges as well as streets throughout the downtown.
The banners feature the images of those honored along with a brief bio and will be up until Veteran’s Day in November, when they will be taken down and distributed to their various sponsors, including families, businesses and others.
Sitting directly in front of the stage was Don Trask, whose daughter, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Caitlin Trask, was preparing for a second deployment in 2009 when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend at a military housing complex in Virginia, two months shy of her 21st birthday. Don’s wife, Mary Trask, died in 2021 after battling cancer.
“Today is an awesome reminder of those who gave everything to their nation and those who are serving now,” Don Trask said. “It’s a wonderful thing but it’s sad I had to give up my daughter’s life for this.”
Sitting next to him was Barbara O’Neill, whose son Pfc. Evan O’Neill was 19 when he died in battle on Sept. 29, 2003, in Shkin, Afghanistan.
“This is the third banner event I’ve come to,” Barbara O’Neill said while waiting for the ceremonies to begin. “My husband could not make it today but we’re happy for this event. Our son’s banner is in front of the library and we’re very proud to see it there. Evan was a son to be proud of and he always wanted to be in the military, like his dad, who served two tours during the Vietnam war. Both received Purple Hearts and other medals.”
Banners for Caitlin Trask and Evan O’Neill are among the other members of the military honored by banners.
Emcees were Ralph Basiliere, who was celebrating his one year with Exchange, and Exchange Club member Ron Carpenito, who introduced his daughter Stephanie Carpenito, who sang our National Anthem.
Dignitaries included representatives from Mayor James Fiorentini’s office, state Rep. Andy Vargas’ office, and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan’s office along with Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone, firefighter Timothy Carroll, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Brigadier General (Retired) John Driscoll of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, and state Rep. Ryan Hamilton.
Basiliere had the honor of announcing the 25 names of area men and women killed in action, and who are honored by banners, while cornet player Sgt. Robert Needs, of the 215th Army National Guard Band from Fall River, played taps. Other dignitaries read off the names of other banner honorees.
Exchange members Thea Tsagaris and Jennifer Matthews organize the event each year.
“It takes a village,” Tsagaris said. “If it wasn’t the the help of the mayor, Police Chief Robert Pistone, Fire Chief Robert O’Brien and the DPW we would not be able to get the banners up in time. The banners illuminate the downtown area and are a visual reminder of those who sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for their country.”
Matthew’s said it takes a year to organize the event.
“It’s a privilege of our lifetime to be able to encounter all of these wonderful families and to know all of these heroes and to be here today to celebrate them all year long,” Matthews said.
Carpenito told the crowd that Hometown Heroes is one of Exchange Club’s Americanism programs, which promote pride in our country, appreciation for our freedoms and gratitude to those who served and are serving.
Fiorentini’s Chief of Staff, Christine Lindberg, told the crowd that the mayor sponsored a banner for his late father, US Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Fiorentini, a veteran of WWII and the Korean War, whose banner is on Washington Street in front of where his family operated Gus’s Market decades ago.
“Today’s program serves as a lasting, visual reminder of the sacrifice and the service our friends, our families, our neighbors made for our community and our country,” Lindberg said.
Hamilton, representative of the 15th Essex District, serving portions of Methuen and Haverhill, said there is nothing better for him that walking through Haverhill’s downtown and seeing the Hometown Heroes banners.
“Nothing is more honorable than serving your country in the armed forces,” Hamilton said. “Thank you to everyone here who has served or is serving in our military because you are the true heroes and patriots of our country. You allow us to experience the liberties and the freedoms that we hold dear. If it wasn’t for you protecting us from foes, this country would not be the greatest on the face of the earth.”
