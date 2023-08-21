METHUEN — Charley’s Fund is hosting an action-packed day of events to raise awareness for childhood cancer on Sept. 9 at 90 Pleasant Valley St. from 1 to 11 p.m.
September is childhood cancer awareness month, and people wear gold in support.
The Charley Fund was started in honor of a little girl named Charley who gained her angel wings on Sept. 6 after fighting neuroblastoma cancer for months. Childhood cancer is not rare, but the research and awareness often is.
The event will include live music, performances by Prospect Hill Comedy Show, face painting, games, raffles and a guest appearance from “Encanto’s” Maribel. At 6 p.m. the event’s atmosphere will change for a more adult-centered game.
Restaurant Week in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting its sixth annual Restaurant Week through Thursday, Aug. 24.
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menus throughout Restaurant Week, which will feature great values, special events and gastronomical adventures.
Participating restaurants are the 110 Grill, A-1 Deli, Athen’s Pizza, Barrio Beach Pizza, Biggart’s Ice Cream, Burrito Spice, Casa Blanca, Craft Dog Deli, Crusttown Eats and Drinks, Drop Cafe, Duffy’s Diner, Essex Street Grille, Grande Mexico Restaurant and Cantina, G’s Texas Southern Flare, and Kaldi’s Cafe.
Also, Keon’s, Jimmy K’s Diner, Loaded, Maria’s Family Restaurant, Peddler’s Daughter, Periwinkle Cafe, Raff’s Cafe, River Street Cafe, Roasted Coffee Bar, Roma Restaurant, Sparky’s Wings and Things, Stacks, Steampunk Station, Tawa Tandoor, The Tap, Wicked Axe, and Wicked Big Cafe.
Giving Garden fundraiser
ANDOVER — The North Andover based Giving Garden, coordinated by South Church, will hold a fundraiser at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., Andover, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
The garden works to help address food insecurity in the surrounding communities. The farm had more than 400 volunteers this year, half of them kids, according to a press release from South Church in Andover.
For more information visit southchurch.com/garden
Armenian church picnic
NORTH ANDOVER — St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church at 158 Main St., North Andover, is holding an Armenian church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will feature food, live music, indoor and outdoor seating, with handicapped access to the air-conditioned hall. All are welcome. For more information, call 978-808-0598.
Tours at Twilight
HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight by Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization’s website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours. Some sites require reservations outside special event times.
Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or more information visit tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
Helping to restock food pantry
LAWRENCE — The shelves are bare at the Lazarus House food pantry. So to help restock, board member Courtney O’Connor delivered $700 in groceries along with $6,208 in donations.
When O’Connor first learned of a food shortage at the pantry, she went shopping and collected a variety of food donations through the generosity of others.
Food donations are down at the pantry this time of year for a few reasons — school is out, donors travel during the summer and there isn’t a holiday that triggers donation, she said. In addition, Lazarus House typically receives overstock from the Merrimack Valley Food Bank but their donations are down as well so it is causing a ripple effect throughout the area.
After delivering $700 worth of groceries, O’Connor posted a plea on her social media asking for donations and raised $2,385. A family member who owns T&B Landscaping and Irrigation in Andover came forward with a donation of $3,823. In total, O’Connor was able to present Lazarus House food pantry with $6,208 to help restock the pantry.
“Lazarus House is really important to me as my late father introduced me to Lazarus House many years ago during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It warms my heart to be able to give back to them,” O’Connor said.
