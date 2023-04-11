BOSTON — Eversource's natural gas customers could be getting a break on their bills with the utility company seeking approval from regulators to reduce rates next month, the company said.
The energy company, which serves about 1.4 million customers in Massachusetts, has filed a request to the state Department of Public Utilities that would, if approved, reduce the average residential customer's bill by 15-20% a month, compared to last summer's seasonal rates.
In Columbia Gas' service territory, the average residential heating customer would see a decrease of about 20%, or $13 per month, compared to off-peak pricing last year, the company said. Eversource is the parent company of Columbia Gas.
Eversource officials attributed the proposed rate reduction to a "significant drop" in global market prices for natural gas and reduced demand during summer months.
"Whenever we can pass cost savings on to our customers and provide financial relief it is welcome news, especially following historically high energy prices throughout the region this past winter," Pennis Conner, Eversource's executive vice president for customer experience and energy strategy, said in a statement.
Overall, it was an expensive winter for energy consumers, with the combination of record-high inflation, constrained supplies, and the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on global oil markets all driving up the cost for natural gas and home heating oil.
The state's two largest utilities — National Grid and Eversource — received approval from state regulators for double-digit gas rate hikes ahead of the winter season.
At the time, the companies cited rising global demand and constraints on domestic supply for pushing prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
But as gas prices on the global markets declined in recent months, utilities have been forced to reduce their charges for residential and commercial users.
State regulators monitor global and regional gas prices and require utilities to lower their rates when the cost of purchasing the fuel declines. If the supply cost of natural gas fluctuates by more than 5%, state law requires an adjustment.
Since December, Eversource and National Grid have been ordered to lower their rates for natural gas at least four times amid declining wholesale prices, most recently in February, according to state regulators.
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities note that winter rates are pass-through charges only covering the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
Energy industry officials long have argued that New England’s energy market is constrained, in part by a lack of pipeline infrastructure. They say the natural gas crunch has led to higher bills for ratepayers.
But environmentalists say building new gas pipelines will only deepen the state's dependence on fossil fuel, whose emissions have been blamed, in part, for climate change. They want the state to accelerate a shift to wind, solar, and renewable energy.
Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, and consumer advocates say the higher prices this winter were particularly hard on low- and even middle-income households, with the amount of people behind on their bills skyrocketing.
Eversource officials caution that global energy markets are expected to remain volatile in the near future. They are urging customers to take steps to reduce energy consumption and reminding them that help is available if they are behind on bills.
"Future market volatility remains likely and we know that many customers are still facing financial challenges," Conner said. "So we continue to encourage anyone who may be struggling with their bill to reach out so that we can work one-on-one to connect them with the variety of assistance programs, payment plans, or energy efficiency solutions available to support customers."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.