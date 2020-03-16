Eversource Energy will continue providing electricity and gas to customers with outstanding bills as part of its “emergency pandemic plan,” the company announced over the weekend.
Residences and businesses that were scheduled to have services disconnected because of nonpayment will be temporarily spared as part of Eversource’s efforts to decrease financial hardships due to coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The company services customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
“Our customer service team is available to help customers with financial programs we offer, such as setting up a payment plan,” a company statement read.
Eversource officials said “pandemic plans,” like the one currently being implemented to prevent loss of service for unpaid customers, are updated on an annual basis.
“Among other things, this allows us to focus our resources where they are needed most,” the statement read. “Ensuring the smooth and stable operation of our electric and gas operations.”
During the global epidemic, Eversource also plans to put off any nonessential planned electric outage work, as well as noncritical field work that requires access to homes or business.
Eversource is also acknowledging that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in scam activity.
“Be wary of any unsolicited calls that threaten to disconnect your utility service and that demand payment by usual means,” according to the statement. “Eversource will never ask for your personal information over the phone...and does not accept payments via gift cards or other common tools used by scammers.”
