Every nook and cranny: Lawrence voters asked to approve new Leahy School construction

LAWRENCE — In warmer weather, children run and play during gym class in a paved and fenced area at the Leahy School. But once colder temperatures move in, or even if it rains, physical education becomes a classroom subject on health topics because there is no gymnasium.
Leahy teacher Trisha Antalek, a reading specialist, has a cramped workspace tucked into the corner of a room in the basement. A short door opens into a small, dungeon-like storage area behind her. Antalek also regularly sees mice running around and puts out peppermint to keep them away.
Shelley Fabrizio uses a combination of plastic containers in a corner of her classroom to hold water for cleaning paint brushes. She has to haul the water in herself because there’s no sink in the classroom for the veteran art teacher.
School lunches have to be stacked up on top of one another in Leahy’s small kitchen. Every available area, whether under a stairwell or in a restroom, is used to store cartons of the school’s paper goods. Four trailers parked outside are also packed full.
“There isn’t one nook and cranny that isn’t used,” said Patricia Mariano, a retired Leahy School principal, 40-year educator and current School Committee member.
Mariano is a driving force behind the construction of a new, $103.7 million Francis M. Leahy School. At 100 years old, the Erving Avenue building has some of the poorest students in both the city and the state, explained current principal Ethel Cruz who also supports the building project.
Of the $103.7 million price tag, some $61.3 million in funding is available from the state’s school building fund. But for the project to move forward, voters must approve a tax override to borrow $42.4 million to fund the remainder of the project. A question about the Leahy project is on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Mariano urges residents to vote yes and noted the project will alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard Schools with a total of 1,000 seats.
The new school, which will be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools, Mariano said.
The impact from borrowing $42.4 million over a 20 year period will add $130, or $32.50 per quarter, to the tax bill for the average single family home in the city, Mariano said.
The tax increase to a two-family home will be $175, or $43.75 per quarter, three family home, $199 or $49.75 per quarter, condominium, $70 or $17.50 per quarter, commercial, $466 or $116.50 per quarter, and industrial, $1,371 or $342.75 per quarter.
Mariano said students “deserve a school building where they can learn and prosper. Voting yes on question 1 will ensure we are able to leverage $60 million in state funding to build our students a quality and safe environment that fosters student learning and growth.”
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence; $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of $132 million for the new Olive Partnership School.
The Lawrence Teachers Union supports the project, said Kimberly Barry, union president.
Cruz and Mariano, during a tour of the school this week, noted current Leahy School teachers have little space to work with in current rooms, including little to no storage space or areas to socially distance their students.
The school cafeteria is packed during five separate lunch periods. and breakfast is served daily at the school in individual classrooms, after which students must dump their trash in large buckets in the hallway. Leftover milk must be poured from the carton through a strainer into a white bucket. Buckets and containers are placed in various areas throughout the school due to leaks. Water marks on walls and ceilings are both evident and have been painted over, Cruz noted.
Disposable napkins, cups and bowls are stored under stairwells. W.B. Mason boxes full of white paper and construction paper and custodial equipment are stacked up in a boys’ restroom.
“Everything that is in here we are not able to put outside,” said Cruz, pointing toward the four portable storage trailers in the school yard.
The school’s library, in the basement, has been completely repurposed into four small classrooms for reading and writing specialty teachers.
Despite tight quarters and the challenges it presents, Cruz said she loves the school and everyone in it. She described her staff as “great,” noting many have been teaching at the school for a significant length of time.
“They love the children. They love our families. They love what they do,” Cruz said.
