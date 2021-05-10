Eviction ban nixed, race on for help

AP photo/Elise AmendolaIn this photo March 10, Isabel Miranda drinks coffee in her apartment where she lives with her partner and two sons in Haverhill, Mass. A federal judge ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium to provide protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.