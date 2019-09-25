SALEM, N.H. — A former Atkinson police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors nearly two years after a car crash in which he was charged with drunken driving, according to court documents.
Nathan Lyons of Plaistow, a former DARE officer, received a six-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to reckless conduct, conduct after an accident and negligent driving charges Sept. 4 in the 10th Circuit court in Salem, according to court documents.
The drunken driving charges were dropped or amended as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Also as part of Lyon’s plea agreement, he has to undergo a licensed alcohol and drug counselor evaluation and follow through on the recommendations, which could include counseling, treatment and education programs, according to court documents.
Lyons will not have to serve any jail time if he cooperates with the evaluation, follows through with the recommendations and stays out of trouble.
A $620 fine and 30-day license suspension were also suspended for a year pending Lyon’s good behavior, according to court documents.
"The plea agreement was a fair resolution of the case considering the facts, circumstances and legal issues," said Lyons’ lawyer Donald Blaszka.
Lyon's trial was delayed several times because a key witness for the state was unavailable, according to court documents.
“Amending the DUI charges is not something our office typically does or condones,” said Assistant Stafford County Attorney Kayla Turner.
Stafford County prosecuted the case for Rockingham County because Lyons was a police officer within the county.
With the witness unavailable, Turner didn’t want the case to be dismissed because it wasn’t handled in a timely manner, she said.
“Instead of risking all the charges, we amended it,” Turner said. “One reason we agreed to it was he did plead guilty to Class A misdemeanor, which is more than the DUI charge, and it came with suspended jail time, so we believe it was equitable.”
The charges stem from a crash in Newton, New Hampshire, on Nov. 21, 2017.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers found Lyons had crashed into both a car and a telephone pole on North Main Street, according to court documents.
After Lyons was charged with crimes related to the crash, he was put on unpaid administrative leave from the Atkinson Police Department. He later resigned.
At the time of the crash, Lyons was a DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, officer for the Timberlane Regional School District. As a DARE officer, Lyons worked with elementary school-aged students to teach the dangers of drugs, alcohol and violence.