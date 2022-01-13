BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has reached a $6 million settlement with the former head of Casa Nueva Vida homeless shelters in Lawrence and Boston, her office announced Thursday.
Manuel Duran was charged with lying to the state and funneling money to himself "all while falsely certifying compliance with state regulations designed to detect such improper self-dealing," Healey said.
The consent judgment, filed and entered in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, resolves a civil lawsuit filed by Healey's office less than four months ago against Duran, the former executive Director, chief executive officer, president and board member of Casa Nueva Vida.
The lawsuit alleged Duran violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act by making false statements and material omissions on documents submitted to the state in which he failed to disclose his related party transactions, Healey said.
According to Healey's office, Duran signed leases on Casa Nueva Vida’s behalf for investment properties he owned, charged Casa Nueva Vida substantially above fair rental value, and directed Casa Nueva Vida to utilize funding it received from the state to pay for improvements to properties he owned.
“Manuel Duran abused his position of trust to pad his pockets with millions of dollars that should have gone to families in need,” Healey said.
“Our office moved quickly to reach today’s settlement which holds him accountable for the harm done and returns nearly three times amount of money he stole from the state.”
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.