LONDONDERRY — A Derry man who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and production of child pornography was a school bus driver for Londonderry.
Sean Bailey, who was arraigned on July 20, was hired by the contractor Student Transportation of America on a fill-in basis in December, began driving in February and continued until his arrest.
There is no evidence that any children from the Londonderry school system were victimized, according to police statements and Superintendent of Schools Dan Black.
At the School Board meeting on Tuesday, board Chair Bob Slater said he had researched the process of background checks, and while the school system regularly performs background checks on teachers, staff and those who come into contact with students, bus drivers are hired by contractors outside of the school system’s control.
“They work on a two-tiered system,” Slater said. “One to get a CDL (commercial driver's license) to drive a school bus, then they have to be approved through the DOE (Department of Education).”
Slater said CDLs are renewed every five years, and each time the license is renewed, the driver must pass a background check. The DOE does the criminal history records check on each bus driver instead of the school system so that the driver can work for multiple communities.
After speaking with Londonderry Police Chief Kim Bernard and the school systems human resources representative, Slater said there wasn’t much more the board could do.
“The only thing at this point (Bernard) could see is we could get into polygraphs, which he didn’t recommend,” Slater said. “I just wanted the community to know that I didn’t take lightly some of the information that came to us from the community.”
Bailey allegedly sexually assaulted a relative under the age of 13 and produced pornographic images of her. He is currently being held without bail.
Bailey is the second Londonderry area bus driver in four years to be arrested for sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13. In 2019, Dewey “Chip” Wambsganss Jr. was arrested for five counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment and later agreed to a plea bargain.
Slater said he appreciates community members who are talking about the case and wants them to know the board and police are still willing to hear what they have to say.
“We welcome any information that people might want to bring forward,” Slater said. “It’s unfortunate what we’re in right now, and it raises flags. We will do our due diligence to make sure we are doing everything possible.”
