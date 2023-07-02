HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill recently awarded 14 scholarships totaling $20,000 to graduating seniors from the Greater Haverhill area.
The club offers four scholarship categories to graduating seniors who are residents of Haverhill or attend one of the following schools: Haverhill High School, Pentucket Regional, Whittier Vo-Tech, or Timberlane Regional. The scholarship categories are as follows:
Youth of the Year, $3,000, was awarded to Isabella Phair of Timberlane Regional High School. The ACE award of $3,000 was presented to Kathleen Ndama of Haverhill High, and the Book of Golden Deeds award of $3,000 was presented to Bradley Latham of Pentucket Regional.
Young Citizenship awards of $1,000 each were presented to Haverhill High School graduates Avery Becker, Kali Sevene, Julia Camasso and Grace Colantuoni; Whittier Tech graduate Marisa Behl; Pentucket Regional graduates Audrey Conover, Kaiden Currie and Elizabeth Murphy, Timberlane Regional graduates Lauren Genest and Rebecca Silva; and Central Catholic graduate Connor MacDougall
The scholarship program is funded by the Exchange Club’s annual programs and events, and support from its long-standing sponsor, Pentucket Bank.
“We could not be more impressed by the students who applied for our club’s scholarships this year,” said Michelle Lavigne, scholarship committee chair for the Exchange Club of Haverhill and owner of SERVPRO. “We received a record number of applicants, and it was very challenging to select the winners.”
The club meets every Thursday at noon at Maria’s Family Restaurant at 81 Essex St.
Events at the Buttonwoods Museum
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will hold a variety of events this month. They include a walking tour of the Bradford Burial Ground on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m.; a family-friendly talk on Ten Footer Shoe Shops and a live demonstration of traditional boot making with bootmaker Saboteuse on Tuesday, July 11, at 1 p.m.; an exhibit of art by clients of L’Arche Boston North from July 11 to 29 during operating hours; a guided tour of the historic Bradford Center with guide Cathy Peterson on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Meet on the Bradford Common; a speaking program on Thursday, July 20, to be announced, and a walking tour of the Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Admission is free to these events and registration is not necessary.
The museum is at 240 Water St. Enter via John Ward Avenue. For more information call 978-374-4626 or send email to info@buttonwoods.org.
Demonstrations are supported by the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Mass Cultural Council.
Methuen National Night Out
METHUEN — Methuen residents interested in hosting a block party as part of the National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 1 should contact Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 to register. National Night Out 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Summer concerts at arts center
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary season with a line-up of concerts, featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from funk to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include the Don Campbell Band on July 8; Mile Twelve on July 15; the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22; the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9; the Gray Sargent Trio on July 16; jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit online at maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates also are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.