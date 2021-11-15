LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park has extended its free exhibit, "175 Years of Organized Catholic Worship in Lawrence, 1846 to 2021,” through the month of November. The exhibit is on the third floor of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rich Padova, curator, has assembled an exhibit with relics, artifacts and information from past and present Catholic churches in Lawrence, along with some items from Protestant churches. Exhibit items are courtesy of the Padova collection, Lawrence History Center, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Denise LaRose, Jim Beauchesne, Jonas Stundzia and Cynthia Arsenault.
For more information call 978-794-1655.
Singer to perform Tuesday for Women’s City Club
HAVERHILL — Singer Joey Canzano, known as “The Man of Many Voices,’’ will perform hits of Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tom Jones and others at the Women's City Club of Haverhill's meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The club meets monthly at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Start time is 1 p.m. Park in front of the church. The club always welcomes new members and guests. Meetings are in the lower level and the afternoon ends at 3 p.m.
President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting followed by a light refreshments, coffee and tea.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
Networking event is Wednesday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley of Commerce will hold a networking mixer Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DiBurro's in Ward Hill.
Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members and include complimentary appetizers, a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit www.merrimackvalley.com or call 978-686-0900.
Festival of Trees extends drop off dates
HAVERHILL — The Festival Of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum has extend its drop off dates due to heavy rains and the Veterans Day celebration.
The new dates are Thursday, Nov. 18, from noon to 5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the final day is Sunday, Nov. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a job fair Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bi-lingual assistance will be available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Lightspeed Manufacturing and Cabot Corporation will discuss manufacturing jobs. Both offer on-site training and advancement opportunities.
Amazon Workforce Staffing has jobs at 25 Computer Drive. Applicants can complete all forms and oral drug tests during this event. Bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents proving your identity and employment eligibility as required by federal law.
Penacook Place and Atria Senior Living offer healthcare positions for CNA/HHA. Atria offers culinary jobs including waitstaff, bistro and pub attendants. Activities and housekeeping jobs are available at both facilities.
Representatives from Service Providers, including MassHire, the public library and Haverhill’s Ride Free Program will be on site. MakeIT Haverhill can also connect eligible applicants to free CNA training at Northern Essex Community College.
Joint meeting of Methuen's City Council, School Committee planned
METHUEN — The public is invited to a joint meeting of Methuen's City Council and the School Committee Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Searles Building at city hall, 41 Pleasant St.
A special meeting of the city council follows at 7 p.m. to discuss trash related issues. Public participation is limited to trash, recycling, leaf pickup and the transfer station. The session also includes an open discussion with Mayor Neil Perry and members of the council.
The meeting will also be aired locally on Methuen cable TV Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 32. A live stream of the meeting is available at www.methuentv.org/methuen-government-tv-live-stream/.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly hybrid meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.